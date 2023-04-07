Jason Isbell Responds to Kid Rock’s Bud Light Video

Kid Rock recently posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle. In the video, he expresses his disdain for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch by saying, “F–k Bud Light and f–k Anheuser-Busch.”

Odd Ramblings

is this one of those three words you wish you could say to your teenage self things https://t.co/QDylbvV8BB — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 5, 2023

Isbell took to Twitter to respond to the outburst. He quoted Rock’s tweet saying, “is this one of those three words you wish you could say to your teenage self things.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Several users are responding to Isbell’s comment to tease Kid Rock.

“Wow, he’s a horrible shot. And it looks like there’s muzzle flare or something being fired from his right so TWO people missed,” one user commented.

“Can someone help me out? I still don’t know what Bud Light did to piss off the Maga crowd (although I’m certain that I fully support it),” another added.

Each response geared toward the bigoted nature of the singer/songwriter’s remarks. The commercial in question featured transgender influencer and activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

A Bit Of Teasing

This is finally how we get him. Leave no bigoted beers to drink https://t.co/B1sD1x9Fz8 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 5, 2023

One user posted ““Well, Bob’s drink of choice is guilty too!”

An infographic with facts about the beer was included in the response.

Coors Brewing has had an anti-discrimination policy in place since 1978, making it one of the first American corporations to do so. This policy includes protections for sexual orientation. Furthermore, Coors Brewing is the only US brewery to offer same-sex domestic partner benefits.

“This is finally how we get him,” Isbell responded to the user. “Leave no bigoted beers to drink.”

Kid Rock has existed infamy for several years due to his pointed, and rather puzzling remarks and actions toward different racial groups, and people of different sexual orientations and gender identities. This outburst in particular is the most recent of a long line of bizarre bigoted behavior.