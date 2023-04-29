Jason Momoa’s Workout Routine Is Absolutely INSANE

Actor Jason Momoa moved to New Zealand to star in the Apple TV+ series Chief of War, which he also co-writes and co-directs.

But he’s not just sitting around making movies. Instead, one of the most muscular men in Hollywood is going nuts to keep his body chiseled, mostly via a compact home gym and lots of kettlebells, as he shared in an interview with Men’s Health.

“Kettlebells have been really huge in my life,” he said. “It’s helped me with my core, and for fighting and doing stunts.”

Along with that, he uses resistance bands, primarily because they can make for a quick — yet intense — workout. Like kettlebells, bands are extremely portable.

“I really love bands. I’ll just do band work on set. It’s just so simple and easy,” he said.

As for cardio, you name it. Momoa will do anything from bike riding to boxing to climbing. And yes, he uses old-school weightlifting routines for both strength (heavy weights) and muscle endurance (lighter weights, more reps).

As for Chief of War, Momoa portrays a character named Ka’iana, who attempted to unify Hawaiian kingdoms in the late eighteenth century.

“It’s like my Braveheart or Dances with Wolves,” Momoa told Men’s Health. “I never thought it would be this big. It’s the hardest, most challenging, most demanding thing I’ve ever done. It’s the last big dream I have left. Everything else is just kind of ‘actor for hire,’ but this is my homage to my people. We have so many beautiful stories in Hawaii that no one knows about. All I care about is just doing right by my people.”