Jenna Bush Hager Posts Tribute to Husband For Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

The Today hostess posted a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram to celebrate their 15 years of marriage.

To Many More

Bush Hager shared a series of pictures from their wedding and other special occasions since getting married.

Various images from the wedding of Bush Hager and her husband depicted joyous moments, such as the moment they shared a kiss after saying their vows, the couple beaming in a photo together, a selfie taken on a boat, cutting the wedding cake, and Bush Hager resting her head on her husband’s shoulder on a New York City subway.

“15 years with HH’s hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️,” Bush Hager captioned the post.

The couple, along with their three children – daughters Margaret (Mila) Laura 9, Poppy Louise 7, and son Henry (Hal) Harold 3 – recently went on a family trip to Universal.

Bush Hager documented all their fun on Instagram. She took adorable photos of her children enjoying time with family friends during the trip. Everyone in the group also posed for a fun selfie in front of the famous Universal Studios globe.

Celebrate Love

Bush Hager and Poppy wore matching hats for their trip with the words “Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023” printed on them. They also took a selfie together with Poppy’s youngest.

“LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

During a segment on the Today show, Bush Hager talked about the ultimatum she gave her now-husband a few years after they started dating.

“I had kind of — in a dramatic fashion that you may or may not recognize — said, ‘Listen, if you don’t want me to move to Latin America, we need to get engaged,'” she shared, “It was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum.”

Her husband told her “I’m not going to ask you to marry me,” but Jenna believed he’d change his mind when they went on to dinner at a restaurant called Asia Nora.

“They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, ‘Go and when you come back, I’ll be here.’ But all it said was, ‘Don’t go.’ With champagne,” she shared.

“And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, YES! I WILL MARRY YOU!'” she added. “And his face dropped. He could have cried.”

Henry proposed to Jenna a few years later and they got married in a private ceremony in 2008 at the Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.