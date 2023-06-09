Jennifer Aniston Shares The Ageist Compliment She ‘Can’t Stand’

When people tell Jennifer Aniston that she looks “great,” she wishes they would stop there.

In a conversation with British Vogue, the Friends alum revealed that she hates it when people say, “You look great for your age.”

“It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it,” Aniston said. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means.”

She added, “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.”

Jennifer Aniston Is Loving Her New Fitness Routine

Recently, the Murder Mystery actress revealed the secret to living her best life: finding a workout routine that works for her! She admitted to InStyle that she used to overdo it and that it took her a long time to unlearn her unhealthy ideas about exercise.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” she said. “I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

Jennifer Aniston has tried a variety of workouts, including Crossfit, which she called “too aggressive,” and boxing, which she said was “too hard on my wrists.” However, the celebrity found a compromise in Pvolve. She explained that the fitness program was effective without causing her body distress.

“After a workout, I don’t feel insane fatigue or broken or in pain,” she said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Aniston said that she was inspired to try Pvolve when she saw what the brand did for a friend of hers.

“My girlfriend, who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body,” she recalled. “Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before.”

The Morning Show star added that working out with others can make a big difference.

“I much prefer working out with friends,” she said. “Doing your own workout by yourself, meh. If you get some good music going you can have fun, but I like to be guided. It’s too easy for me to do things less correctly than I should.”

