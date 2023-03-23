Jennifer Aniston Sweetly Pays Tribute to Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday

The actress is honoring her longtime friend and fellow industry star Reese Witherspoon and she celebrates her 47th birthday.

So Much Love

Aniston shared a series of sweet photos and videos to her Instagram story. She captioned the first story “Sisters” and shared a video of Reese’s guest spot on the hit series Friends where she played Aniston’s character Rachel’s younger sister.

In other posts captioned “Co-anchors” and “Co-workers,” the star posted behind-the-scenes clips of the two of them collaborating on their most recent project, The Morning Show.

“Co-conspirators” was the caption Aniston used in the next photo. She shared the two embracing one another during a red carpet moment.

“I LOVE YOU!!! ❤️,” was written on the next video featuring Witherspoon blowing Aniston a kiss. In the clip, you can hear Jennifer calling Reese her “valentine.”

The final photo, captioned “Happy Birthday to this absolute ray of sunshine” featured the two posed closely together.

Party Of Two

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Witherspoon talked about how much fun she has with Aniston while they’re together on set.

“I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it’s really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other. We just love each other much.”

“She’s literally one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” Witherspoon shared. “Her delivery is perfect on every joke.”

She also touched on how the two happened upon the project.

“We’ve been looking for a project to collaborate on for years and years, so when this came about, it was perfect. I called her and I said ‘Are we doing this?’ and she was like ‘I think this is the perfect thing for us.”