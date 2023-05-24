Jennifer Flavin Stallone Opens Up About Navigating An Empty Nest Before Near-Split From Sylvester Stallone

Now that daughters Scarlet, Sophia, Sistine have all flown the coop, Jennifer Flavin is opening up about how it feels to have an empty nest.

Identity Crisis

“I was thinking about Scarlet,” Jennifer, 54, told her daughters on Wednesday episode of The Family Stallone. “My greatest joy in life is being a mom and her being the last to move out, it’s really, really difficult for me and I’m having a really hard time.”

“I just have to figure out who I am now because I don’t really know what I like to do because all I like to do is be your mom,” she added.

After Scarlet found a place of her own, Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband, Sylvester Stallone in August of last year. The two reconciled and called off the split a month later.

“For me being an empty nester now, this is a real tricky time in my life,” she shared in an interview. “It’s the first time I’ve had to really look deep into my heart and figure out what I like doing.”

She talked with her daughters about some possible hobbies she could take on to fill her time. “I never played golf or played tennis or deep-sea fishing,” she added. “I don’t know, I don’t even know what I like. I don’t even know.”

Missing In Action

Sylvester was filming Tulsa King at the time and missed out on his daughter’s big move. When he attempted to call from set to check in, she was busy.

“One of the most frustrating things in the world for a parent I think is when you call your child, they’re too busy to talk to you,” he shared in an interview. “They’re somewhere else. They’ve fallen off the planet. You don’t know. And it drives me crazy because I tried to instill that in Scarlet from the beginning, and obviously, it bounced off.”

“I thought Tulsa King would be not hard at all, but it’s been six months in Oklahoma,” he added, “I don’t want to be away anymore. I feel as though I’ve missed so much, such as Scarlet moving out. It hurts.”

Later, he paid his daughter a surprise visit at her new place. “I was doing Tulsa King and I was feeling very guilt-ridden,” he admitted.

“You don’t have to feel bad,” Scarlet replied. “This is your job.”

“I think it’s important to really cherish these days,” he told her. “You want to spend your time currency where it matters, which is here.”

New episode of The Family Stallone premiere every Wednesday on Paramount+.