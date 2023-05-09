Jennifer Garner Says She Was a ‘Nightmare’ as a First-Time Mom

It’s hard to imagine Hollywood’s resident “good girl” Jennifer Garner as anything but a sweetheart, but the actress recently told Allure that this wasn’t always the case.

Opening up to interviewer Danielle Pergament for an in-depth cover story, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress talked about how hard it was to find the right balance as a parent. She admitted that she didn’t get it right the first time around.

“I was such a first-time mom,” she said, referring to her over-protectiveness of her oldest daughter, “She couldn’t have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

Looking back on her mistakes, Garner gave her interviewer some priceless parenting advice.

“Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely,” she told Pergament. “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up.”

Motherhood may not have come naturally to Jennifer Garner, but the 13 Going on 30 star always knew she wanted to have kids.

“Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be,” Garner recalled, “I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom.”

The actress revealed that fame has definitely made things harder for her as a parent. She told Allure that she had to stop reading celebrity news. “I learned a while ago that I’m way too sensitive to what is written about me, my family,” she explained.

Garner currently has two teen daughters, 17-year-old Violet Ann and 14-year-old Seraphina Rose, and an 11-year-old son, Samuel, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She recently told People that she has a “huge heart for teenagers” and “what they’re going through.”

The celebrity has also revealed that her kids don’t like watching her movies, partly because they get upset seeing her “play someone else’s mom.”