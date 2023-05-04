Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her 20-Year Love Journey With Ben Affleck

During an interview with Today, iconic actress and singer Jennifer Lopez opened up to Hoda Kotb about her long-time relationship with Ben Affleck. Lopez dated Affleck from 2002 to early 2004 and the pair were even engaged, but it was broken off. However, the couple rekindled in 2021 and got married the following year.

Lopez told Kotb “I went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years and I think I’ve grown a lot and these albums really are about capturing those moments in time like I captured that moment in time with the This Is Me … Then album.” This Is Me … Then is Lopez’s third studio album and was released in 2002. She is planning on releasing a new record called This Is Me … Now, which will explore the past 20 years of her life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decade-Spanning Love Story

Lopez opened up about how her relationship with Affleck influenced the upcoming album, saying, “Falling in love with the love of your life and having that moment and then 20 years later, us coming back together and trying to capture this moment, which is a very different thing. And I think people are going to feel that. It’s just me. Me and my whole heart and it does capture this moment in time for me when we got back together a couple years ago. It’s a beautiful piece of work I think. I’m very proud of it.”

Lopez also dished on life as a mother and wife. She said, “I think when you have life experience behind you, as different things happen in your life, you realize what’s really important. And I love what I do, I always have said that. But since I had kids, that changed a lot for me, and now having a family in this way, and being married, you kind of start rejiggering everything.”

This Is Me … Now does not currently have an official release date, but it is expected to drop sometime this summer. It is Lopez’s first studio album since 2014’s A.K.A.