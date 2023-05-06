Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck’s Impressive Spanish Skills: ‘He Loves Speaking The Language’

The actress did an interview with Access Hollywood as the promotion continues for Lopez’s new movie The Mother.

Bi-Lingual Beaus

Lopez said her husband really enjoys speaking Spanish and has stayed proficient in the language since he first learned it while he was in Mexico during his childhood.

“He spent time in Mexico when he was a kid, and so, he loves the culture, and he loves the people, and he loves speaking Spanish.”

“He learned it then, and he’s kind of kept it up his whole life and really loves speaking Spanish,” she added.

“I get very self-conscious, because I didn’t grow up in Puerto Rico, you know what I mean? I speak Spanish, and I know Spanish. I know Spanish well, but I still get self-conscious – not him!”

Ben Affleck has spoken publicly about learning Spanish while he was working on a TV series that was filmed in Mexico when he was a teenager. Many people were surprised when they heard his fluency in the language as he promoted his movie Air in April.

Learning New Things

During the press tour, a video of Ben Affleck speaking perfect Spanish during an interview with the Spanish radio station La Cadena SER went viral. He did an interview in 2020 on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he mentioned “passively” speaking the language and talked about his oldest daughter becoming more fluent than he is.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” he mentioned, “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes, and she’s getting better.”

“She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me,” he added.