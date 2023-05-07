Jeremy Renner Updates Fans on Recovery Progress Following Snowplow Accident

On Saturday, Jeremy Renner shared a video showcasing his recent strides toward recovery. The actor, who had a near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year, documented his progress as he was able to walk unaided.

“My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother,” the 52-year-olds shared on Instagram.

The video shows the Marvel actor’s journey to recovery, starting with him using a walker with a wheelchair pushed close behind him. The video then focuses on his feet, then progresses to showcase Renner’s gradual improvement, from using a balance support band to walking on a treadmill and eventually using a cane. Finally, the video ends with Renner confidently strutting towards and away from the camera without any support, revealing his remarkable recovery.

According to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, on New Year’s Day, Renner towed his nephew’s vehicle that got stuck in the snow. While trying to prevent his nephew from getting hurt, the snowplow, which Renner was operating, began sliding sideways and eventually rolled down the hill, resulting in Renner being crushed by the machine and sustaining multiple broken bones. Since the accident, Renner has been sharing his recovery journey with fans.

In March, Renner spoke for the first time about the accident during an interview with Diane Sawyer. A month later he went on to make his first red carpet appearance. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he noted, “A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show.”



“And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that.”