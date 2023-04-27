Jessica Simpson Looks Stunning in Neon Bikini

Jessica Simpson just stirred the pot by wearing a Kardashian-branded lime green bikini! The “Irresistible” singer is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous figure. Radiating “neon energy,” Simpson shared a selfie of herself wearing a SKIMS neon green bikini set and her own Jessica Simpson branded fuchsia pink platform heels.

Jessica Simpson Looks Stunning in Neon SKIMS Bikini

“SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy,” wrote the singer. She was posing casually in front of a full-length mirror, her tanned legs crossed like a supermodel. The neon color palette was accentuated by her bleached blonde locks, which currently hang to her stomach. On her side, she draped a matching neon green SKIMS sarong to complete the look.

The SKIMS set costs $152 altogether but each piece is sold separately. Simpson’s pink platform sandals are currently going for $98.99 on the DSW website.

Simpson Has Had Her Share of Insecurities

Of course, the entire look is hard to complete without the confidence of the superstar that Simpson is, but that’s debatable. Simpson herself as admitted to undergoing numerous rounds of cosmetic alterations, a nonsurgical one for her face and two surgeries on her abdomen. She’s had two tummy tucks, both after her second child but before she gave birth to her youngest.

“The surgery wasn’t for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin [caused by pregnancy],” said the star in her 2020 memoir Open Book. “I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let [husband Eric Johnson] see me without a white T-shirt on. I had sex with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself.”

At the time, Simpson was struggling with alcohol abuse and was popping pills. Her doctor warned her that she “could die” if she didn’t cut back, but she ignored his warning.

“I disregarded what my doctor said and kept the surgery date,” she wrote. That surgery went fine, but when her stretch marks didn’t miraculously disappear, she scheduled another one. Because the second surgery was “more involved,” she finally stopped drinking. But there were serious complications nonetheless.

“I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures,” she revealed.

Fans Constantly Troll Simpson About Her Weight

Simpson’s weight has certainly fluctuated over the years. When she first rose to stardom, she had more curves. But she was also much younger, and some women’s bodies change as they age. 6 months ago, her fans were bombarding her social media pages with concerns about her health. The comments came after she posed for a Nordstrom campaign, wearing fringed knee-high cowgirl boots and a black jumper. It probably didn’t help that she often rocks dark black eye makeup, giving her already thin face a skeletal look.

Simpson clapped back at the naysayers with a video and a long caption, explaining that she’d been sober for 5 years. She was singing “Party of One,” which has lyrics that go:

“Hey, it’s nice to meet ya

So many times I’ve seen ya

But you feel like a stranger to me… ”

Simpson admitted that she herself has bad days of not feeling like she’s living up to other peoples’, or her own, expectations. She concluded her post by reminding people to stay true to themselves and look internally for validation.

“A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them,” she wrote.

Can We at Least All Agree That Jessica Simpson Looks Good in a Bikini?

That said, Jessica Simpson will never seem to be able to run away from the haters. On her “neon energy” post, she was bombarded with comments about how people don’t like the Kardashians.

“I love you Jessica but I can’t support Skims or The Kardashians,” one comment said.

“You have your own line. Why would you support Kardashian,” wrote another.

Other people were commenting on her lack of stretch marks.

Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Is Best Friends With Kim Kardashian’s Daughter

While Jessica can’t seem to win, it’s unlikely that the trolls are affecting her. First of all, she knows she looks amazing. And secondly, the Kardashians are her friends at the very least because of one of her kids. So what? She’s sporting a SKIMS bikini from Kim Kardashian.

She’s previously spoken about how her eldest child, daughter Maxwell, is good friends with one of Kim Kardashian’s kids. And anyone who has kids knows that that usually means you’re going to spend some time with the parents.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica Simpson told Us Weekly in April 2022. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

North is admittedly a pretty cool kid. She went viral last year for confronting the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked.

“Because you’re so famous, we love you North!” one of the paps said.

There you have it. If you’re famous, you either flaunt it or you don’t. Either way, someone is going to be annoyed.

