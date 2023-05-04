Jimmy Fallon Called Out By ‘The Tonight Show’ Employee Amid Writers’ Strike

Jimmy Fallon has been criticized by a staff member of The Tonight Show after the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

Sarah Kobos, a photographer and photo editor, has accused Jimmy Fallon of missing an important NBC meeting where the staff and crew for The Tonight Show were informed that they would not be receiving payment after this week. Fallon voiced his support for the writers’ strike on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday.

“I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract, and they’ve got a lot of stuff to iron out and hopefully they get it done.” He continued: “Whatever I can do to support the guild. I am actually in the Writers Guild, so yeah, I couldn’t do the show without them and I support my whole staff.”

Kobos had kind words for the show’s announcer, Steve Higgins and Late Night host, Seth Meyers.

On Monday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced their plans to go on strike. This caused late-night shows to go off the air on Tuesday and staff are now picketing outside studios in New York and Los Angeles. Both the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) released statements online, each blaming the other for the breakdown in negotiations.

Solidarity with @WGAWest @WGAEast and see you on the picket line ✊ pic.twitter.com/b0Biizei4Q — Sarah Kobos (@skobos) May 2, 2023

Kobos is the Senior Photo Research Coordinator for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She posted her accusations of Fallon to her Twitter page on Tuesday.

“At a meeting Jimmy wasn’t even at, we are told NBC decided to stop paying us after this week and end our health insurance after this month if the strike is ongoing. They won’t even tell us if we will technically be furloughed. Just active employees who aren’t paid,” she wrote. She added staff were instructed to not “vent to coworkers.”

“I’m told Seth Meyers was in their zoom production meeting and that he is going to try and take care of his staff and crew after NBC stops paying,” she added.

Fallon has yet to comment on Kobos’ allegations.

