Jo Koy Opens Up About Breakup With Chelsea Handler: ‘Our Split Was Beautiful’

Jo Koy is giving an update about his “romantic situation” following his breakup with comedian Chelsea Handler last year.

“[I’m] single. Yes, yes, yes,” the 51-year-old told People.”And our split was beautiful. It really was,” he wne ton to add.

In July 2022, Handler, 48, took to Instagram to announce the end of her relationship with Koy. Sharing a video initially intended for their one-year anniversary, Handler expressed that they had mutually decided to take a break from their relationship.

“Because of him, my life experience has changed forever,” she wrote in the post. “To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”

Joy Koy and Chelsea Handler Remain Friends

“You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground,” she went on to add. “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”

Koy also announced their separation, saying they “will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another.”

“I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future,” he went on to add. “Keep killing it, Chelsea! Mahal kita!”

The former couple was actually introduced two decades ago by a mutual friend. Koy subsequently became a frequent guest on Handler’s previous E! show, Chelsea Lately. Their relationship, which was kept private initially, was eventually made public in September 2021.