John Lennon Told His Ex May Pang That She’d Have ‘Problems Dating’ Other Men After Him

Pang is telling her story in a new documentary called The Lost Weekend. It’s set to release in theaters on April 13.

Their romance lasted eighteen months and when it ended in 1975, Pang didn’t know just how hard it’d be to fall in love again. Apparently, Lennon did.

After their story had run its course and Lennon got back together with Yoko Ono, he gave Pang a bit of insight into what her romantic life would be like after being involved with him.

“He [once] said, ‘You’re going to have a lot of problems because they’re all going to compare themselves to me,'” Pang shared. “I never heard such a true statement.”

The two had a rather odd beginning. May was working as a personal secretary for Ono and Lennon. After four years of marriage, Ono wanted time apart from Lennon. She wanted May to be Lennon’s girlfriend during that time.

Pang and Lennon fell in love and moved in together. After some time, they parted ways, but stayed friends for the five years until Lennon’s death. They would even meet up in secret on occasion for romantic rendezvous.

When Lennon passed, Pang shared that it was “so hard for me to understand.”

Something In The After

“It was hard to love again,” she shared. “I remember a friend of mine said, ‘I’m going to set you up with a friend of mine. He’s great, loves the Beatles.’ Turns out he said, ‘No, no, I can’t, because I remember her with [Lennon].'”

As life went on, Pang pursued her interests in acting, jewelry design, writing, and music publishing. She married a music producer, Tony Visconti, in 1989. They had a son and daughter together, and split in 2000.

It’s been decades since her whirlwind romance with the famous Beatle, but Pang says that, in the world of relationships, it is what she is most known for – and that’s quite alright with her.

“I’m just looking for somebody who’s secure in themselves,” she says. “I don’t mind them admiring John, because we all admire him.”