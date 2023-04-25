John Mulaney Recounts Life-Saving Intervention In His Latest Comedy Special

In a new stand-up comedy special on Netflix, John Mulaney opens up about one of the lowest points in his life.

Titled John Mulaney: Baby J, the set begins, “The past couple years, I’ve done a lot of work on myself.” However, the star revealed to the crowd at Boston Symphony Hall that this wouldn’t have been possible without an intervention from his friends in December 2020.

“It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group,” Mulaney joked about the other famous comedians who confronted him about his drug problem. “As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, this is a good lineup, this is really flattering in its own way.”

John Mulaney Talks Addiction and Recovery in Netflix Special

Under the impression that he was having dinner with friends, the comedian walked into an apartment filled with concerned faces. Some friends had even joined the intervention over video call to convince the SNL star to get help.

Mulaney recounted that he knew what was going on right away. According to the New York Post, he had Adderall, Xanax, and cocaine on him at the time.

“Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have if, when you open a door and see people gathered, your first and immediate thought is, ‘This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?'” he said.

“Fred Armisen was serious,” the comic continued. “Do you know how off-putting that is? He didn’t do a character or a voice. He was just like, ‘Hey, John, I’m really worried about everything you’re going through.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, next! Next!'”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Although the actor now realizes that this intervention may have saved his life, he told the crowd in the filmed comedy special that he was very upset at the time.

“I was so mad that night. They had tricked me,” he said. “I mean, at its core, an intervention is a prank. They had pranked me. They were trying to tell me what to do with my life, they were trying to control me. They were sending me away to rehab for months. I felt powerless. I felt very angry.”

Thankfully, his friends were able to convince him in the end. Mulaney entered rehab immediately.

“When I first got to rehab, one of my biggest fears was that everyone was going to recognize me,” he remembered. “Gradually, a new fear took over. I’m not like exaggerating to be funny. F**king no one… no one knew who I was, and it was driving me bananas.”

Entertainment Tonight tells us that the humorist spent two months in rehab, leaving in February 2021. The following year, he and wife Anne Marie Tendler made the difficult decision to divorce. Mulaney is now a father to 1-year-old Malcom, whom he shares with partner Olivia Munn.

John Mulaney and baby Malcom in June 2022. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images.

This isn’t the only time that the comedian has talked about his struggles with addiction. Alcoholism and sobriety have been frequent topics in his stand-up routines.

Recently, John Mulaney also gave an account of his intervention in the more low-key setting of This Past Weekend with Theo Von. In the conversation, the star opened up about how, throughout his addiction, he thought that he required drugs to function properly. He also revealed that he was able to keep his issues under the radar for a long time.

“A doctor at rehab was like, ‘It scares me how good you are at presenting like everything’s fine,'” he told his host.