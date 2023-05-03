John Travolta Credits Pitbull For His Shaved Head

Rapper Pitbull was a guest on SiriusXM’s podcast The Howard Stern Show where he talked about convincing John Travolta to shave his head.

Bald Is In

Stern had several questions about the conversation that took place between the performer and the actor. “Are you the guy that got Travolta to shave his head?”

“I didn’t get him to shave his head but he did ask me if he could shave his head, and I said, ‘Why not? Absolutely,'” Pitbull replied.

“I think Travolta looks great now,” Stern continued.

The rapper talked about Travolta’s attendance his handprint ceremony outside of the Grauman’s Chinese Theater. “He came out to speak on my behalf. What an honor, right? Having one of the biggest, best actors in Hollywood history to come out.”

“And that’s what he asked me: ‘Hey what do you think about this?'” he added, “Now I know what I’m going to look like when I get older.”

“I love to sit with him and just have conversations [about] everything he’s been through in life. It’s amazing advice,” Pitbull shared “[It’s] powerful and priceless to be able to hang out and shoot the s— with Travolta.”

The New Look

When Travolta went public with his new look with Extra several years ago, he credited Pitbull for the transformation.

“A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought… Maybe it’s time to do it.”

He added, “It’s been a lot easier. Life’s simpler.”

Fans have flocked to the new look; most of them seeing it for the first time in a New Years post on the actor’s Instagram. The photo – picturing a bald Travolta next to his daughter, Ella Bleu – was captioned “I hope everyone had a great New Year!”