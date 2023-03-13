John Travolta Fights Back Tears Paying Tribute To Olivia Newton-John During Oscars’ Memoriam Segment

During Sunday’s 2023 Oscars, John Travolta became quite emotional as he paid a touching tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John while introducing the In Memoriam segment. The two actors famously starred as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the 1978 mega-favorite film Grease. Travolta went on to share that in this industry, they were fortunate to be able to do what they loved with people they grew to love.

“In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love,” Travolta stated. “Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we’ve lost who’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us.”

John Travolta becomes emotional introducing the #Oscars In-Memoriam section, which is led by his late 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John pic.twitter.com/1qtTgPKo4B — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2023

“They’ve touched our hearts. They’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta added, referencing Newton-John’s popular song.

After a long tragic struggle with breast cancer, the actress passed away at the age of 73 on August 8th, 2022. After her death, Travolta penned a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he captioned the photo. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

As part of the touching tribute, Lenny Kravitz delivered a performance of the song “Calling All Angels.”

The Oscars ceremony honored several late celebrities, such as Ray Liotta, Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Raquel Welch, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, Louise Fletcher, and Burt Bacharach.