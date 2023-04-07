‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Shares The First Time He Met Lance Reddick

Stahelski is opening up about the moments he shared with actor Lance Reddick, who sadly passed away on March 17, just a week before the release of the latest John Wick installment.

In Loving Memory

The director did an interview with Looper where he chatted about the “gracious,” “beautiful human” that was Lance Reddick.

“The first day we met, it was two stunt guys sitting at a table trying to talk him into doing their tiny little movie where we kill a puppy. The fact that he was so gracious, never made us feel little or small, and he made us feel like it was the greatest project he’s ever been offered and he’d love to be a part of it — it gave us hope that I’ll never forget.”

He opened up more about the actor’s character. “Lance is a beautiful human. He’s a gentleman’s gentleman. He is all of that. But what’s much more interesting is his influence. Lance was one of the first people we ever cast on the first John Wick. He’s one of the first people that we ever pitched this nutty idea to, and he got it. He’s like, ‘I’m all in. I’m Charon. I’m the gatekeeper. I’m on the river Styx. It’s Greek.’ He got it quicker than almost anybody else out there.”

A Class Act

The director shared that he “grew up watching” Reddick on The Wire and “on 20 other TV shows,” and then Reddick was “standing in front of [him] and he’s helping [him] develop a character.”

“You stand a little taller,” he shared. “You become a little bit more articulate with Lance and say, ‘This is what I’m trying to go for.'”

“He’d ask the right questions,” Stahelski went on. “He was always good at going, ‘What are you trying to get? What are you trying to say? What’s in your head?’ He was very inquisitive, and he’d come back the next day and go, ‘Okay, well, I’m going to have an African accent. I’m going to do this. I’m going to be your gatekeeper.’ He was such a big part of the Continental world.”