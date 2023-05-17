“Johnny Depp Addresses His ‘Comeback’ at Cannes, Denies Fading Away After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has made his way to this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film, Jeanne Du Barry. Some social media users are outraged that Depp is still working in the film industry despite the controversy surrounding him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, after a very public defamation trial. At a press conference at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp spoke out about how he feels “boycotted” by the public, after showing up 15 minutes late.

Depp said, “You’d have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, ‘No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke.’ ” Of course, when you’re asked to resign from the film you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.”

Johnny Depp’s Treatment by the Media

Depp continued, saying that while he does feel rejected by Hollywood, he tries not to let the situation affect him. He added, “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

Depp also doubled down on his opinion on the word “comeback,” saying, “People have seen or heard the word comeback exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. ‘He’s making a comeback,’ or ‘He’s made a comeback,’ I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around.”

He continued, “So ‘comeback,’ it’s almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feet on the table and dance my best for you guys, and hope that you will approve. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery.”

While Depp is starring in Jeanne du Barr, which is a French biographical period piece where he plays Louis XV, Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood. Jeanne du Barr debuted at Cannes on May 16 and has received mixed to positive reviews, earning a 60 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

