Jon Bon Jovi Approves of His 20-Year-Old Son’s Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

While some people online have criticized the engagement of 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi and 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, the former’s famous father, Jon Bon Jovi, has voiced his support. Back on April 11, Brown made an Instagram post that implied the young couple’s engagement. The post featured a photo of Bongiovi wrapping his arms around Brown from behind while she sports a fancy ring on her finger. The photo is accompanied by the caption “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.”

While a guest on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s radio show, Jon Bon Jovi was asked if he had any worries regarding his son’s engagement. The iconic singer’s answer is very down-to-earth and may surprise some.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Jon Bon Jovi’s Reaction to His 20-Year-Old Son’s Engagement

Jon Bon Jovi said, “I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. And so, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

It is not clear if Brown and Bongiovi have a wedding date, but Brown recently made another post to Instagram on May 7, further confirming the couple’s engagement. Brown’s birthday post for her apparent fiancé features a series of photos showcasing Brown and Bongiovi holding hands, accompanied by the caption, “this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️” The couple first started dating in November 2021.

Jon Bon Jovi is not the only celebrity to show support for the young couple’s engagement. Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, commented, “Life is a beautiful long walk. There is a beautiful African saying : if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together.” Paris Hilton also commented, “So happy for you🥰.”