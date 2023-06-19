Jon Hamm Reveals He Almost Played Ben Affleck’s Role in ‘Gone Girl’

Last week, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with John Slattery, Hamm shared an interesting fact. He revealed that Rosamund Pike’s iconic “cool girl” monologue almost featured him instead of Ben Affleck.

Videos by Rare

Switching Places

The video chat segment had guests answering questions, and two fans had an interesting one for Hamm. They asked if he was meant to play the leading man, Nick Dunne, in the 2014 thriller based on Gillian Flynn’s novel. And to their delight, Hamm confirmed that he was indeed cast for the role.

“Yeah,” he shared, confirming the rumor of his almost-casting, “I was down to the very end of that.”

“It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper,” the actor continued, referencing his character in Mad Men and Don Draper.

Rather than taking over Dunne’s role, the actor chose to keep working on Mad Men. This decision paid off when he won an Emmy for his outstanding lead performance in a drama series during the show’s seventh and final season, which aired from 2007 to 2015.

Hamm shared with Slattery and Cohen that the filmmakers were thrilled to have him on board, particularly because he and Dunne both come from St. Louis. This gave the project a special connection and excitement.

All Jokes

The actor couldn’t resist poking a little fun at fellow actor Ben Affleck, who hails from Boston, for having to don a St. Louis Cardinals hat in their latest film. But it was all in good fun, of course. “Poor Ben,” he shared with WWHL, “He was not very happy about it.”

Ben Affleck, a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, caused a bit of trouble on the set of a psychological thriller. Director David Fincher requested that Affleck wear a New York Yankees hat for a scene, which resulted in production being delayed for several days.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’ ” Affleck shared, “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ “

“I couldn’t put it on my head,” Affleck added.