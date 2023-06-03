Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Welcome First Child



Jonah Hill is officially a dad! His representative confirmed to People that he and Olivia Millar, whom he was first romantically linked to last summer, have welcomed their first child.

Although Hill and Millar never publicly announced their pregnancy, reports emerged back in March after the Daily Mail published pictures of Millar with what appeared to be a baby bump. During that time, Millar, who is the daughter of renowned model Esmé Marshall, also sparked heavy engagement rumors, but neither has officially confirmed those speculations.

Before his relationship with Millar, who owns an online clothing store, Hill was engaged to Gianna Santos. However, the couple decided to end their relationship in 2020 after being together for two years.

Hill, known for his preference to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, was later rumored to be in a romantic relationship with environmental activist Sarah Brady. However, in February 2022, he denied the speculation that they were engaged.

The news of a new baby follows the reveal of Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein’s wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts. It remains uncertain whether Hill was in attendance at the wedding.

Feldstein tied the knot with Bonnie Chance Roberts in a wedding inspired by a summer camp theme on May 20. The 29-year-old actress and her newly wedded wife shared the exclusive details of their special day, surrounded by a star-studded guest list, in a private feature for Vogue.

The enchanting ceremony took place at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley and was attended by notable celebrities such as Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Kaitlyn Dever.

