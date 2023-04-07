Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son, to Star in Action Film Alongside Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth

Joseph Baena, the son of beloved action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, has just nabbed a major role in an action film starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth. Baena is the love child between Schwarzenegger and his one-time housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

In the film entitled Gunner, Baena will play Wally, who is described as being “a young, wet-behind-the-ears deputy sheriff.” Gunner will feature Hemsworth as Lee Gunner, a Special Forces veteran and father who must rescue his two sons when they are kidnapped by drug runners after discovering a fentanyl lab.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son’s New Film, Gunner

Baena recently shared a picture on his Instagram story of himself in character on the film’s set, with the accompanying caption, “Deputy Wally reporting for duty.” Gunner is currently in production, with filming taking place in Alabama. Gunner is being directed by Dimitri Logothetis from a script by himself and Gary Scott Thompson.

Deadline released an official synopsis for the film, which states that Gunner “follows Special forces veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth, 42) as he takes his two boys on a camping trip, where the boys stumble upon a fentanyl lab and are kidnapped by drug runners. Unfortunately for the drug runners, Lee will stop at nothing to get his boys back safely, going up against not only the criminal cartel, but the FBI and local police as well, using the full force of his deadly abilities to reunite his family”

Although Baena stated that he tries to navigate Hollywood and his acting career on his own, he says he sometimes enlists his dad for help, but not often. Baena told People, “I want to work hard and put in the reps and work on my craft my own. There’s no shortcuts in this. There’s no shortcuts in acting, and in really anything. And so, that’s what I want to get out of it is I want it to be my hard work and my ambition that gets me to that success.” Baena recently appeared in the films Chariot and Bully High.

