Josh Duggar is Just the ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ In New Exposé Family Docuseries

The new documentary series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, is set to explore how the scandals surrounding the Duggar family have their roots in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) church.

Going Into Detail

In June, the new limited series will be released on Prime Video. This series will delve deeply into the TLC reality family’s troubling connections to a radical religious organization, IBLP. It will reveal how this organization has had a powerful influence on this family, and not always in a positive way.

Olivia Crist, an executive producer of the program, has told PEOPLE exclusively that “Josh Duggar is really the tip of the iceberg in this group.”

“There are so many thousands of families that have been hurt by this and have not had a voice, not for lack of trying, for many, many, many years,” she added. “I mean, hope, the takeaway is really hearing the survivors, hearing what they’ve been through. And then, I think also for people still in, trapped in a fundamentalist or IBLP group, that hopefully this is a chance for them to say, ‘Hey, it is possible to get out and that they’re not alone.'”

In April 2021, Josh, 35, was arrested by Homeland Security and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He denied any involvement, but was found guilty of all charges in December. In May 2022, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. He is currently attempting to appeal the case.

Josh confessed to molesting young girls, including his sisters Jill and Jessa, when he was between 12 and 15 years old. Additionally, he admitted to cheating on his wife Anna Duggar.

In A Different Light

Crist shared that Josh was raised “in a system that is inherently abusive and [has a] lack of sex education.” She added that this environment “breeds abuse.”

“I think throughout the show, we see that in so many different areas,” she explained. “And systems like this, that’s, unfortunately, how they’re set up with this authoritarian [notion of] ‘men have all the control and women and children have to be submissive to that control’ — I think that is just a recipe for absolute disaster.”

Crist stated that the docuseries will “go into a lot of different types of abuses that happened within this cult.”

“But one of the things I want to highlight is really the educational neglect that happened to a lot of these children is really astonishing. Their education was not sufficient,” she said. “There are organizations out there — the Coalition for Responsible Homeschooling is one great one — that are doing really good work to advocate for the rights of children.”