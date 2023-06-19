Josh Hartnett Returns to TV For New ‘Black Mirror’ Season

Not only did the popular sci-fi series Black Mirror return to Netflix with another season, but popular actor Josh Hartnett decided to join for a wild episode.

Hartnett, who is currently starring in the noted film Oppenheimer, appears in one episode of the occasionally creepy Black Mirror, and he said he already knows someone who isn’t likely to watch.

“My wife already told me she’s not going to watch it,” he said, via ET Canada.

For the record, Hartnett, 44, has been married to British actress Tamsin Egerton, 34, since 2021. Hartnett said the two have already discussed his Black Mirror debut — which is how he found she is going to avoid it.

Inside Black Mirror

“She asked me what it was about when I read it right off the bat… And she was like, ‘No, I won’t be watching it’,” Hartnett said. “She can’t separate herself from the entertainment that she’s watching it on like a visceral level. So I get that. I totally understand it.”

Then again, Hartnett added he doesn’t expect Egerton to not watch forever. Eventually, he predicted, she will cave.

“She’s a big fan. Eventually, she’ll watch it and then she’ll be mad at me,” he said.

Season 6 of Black Mirror hit Netflix on June 15.

Along with Hartnett, others included in the season include the likes of Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault.

