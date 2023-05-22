Jude Law Reportedly Wore Perfume That Smelled Like ‘Blood, Fecal Matter, and Sweat’ While Filming ‘Henry VII’

Jude Law has recently revealed that while filming the new historical drama film Firebrand, he donned an intense perfume that is apparently very unpleasant. Law plays Henry VIII in Firebrand, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on May 21.

During a press conference for the film, Law explained that Henry VIII was injured in a jousting incident that resulted in a leg ulcer, an injury that the King dealt with for the rest of his life. The acclaimed actor revealed that he wanted the character to be as authentic as possible, therefore, he decided he needed to have an unpleasant odor on set.

Jude Law’s Unpleasant Scent on Set

Law said, “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away. His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful.”

It was reported that Law worked with a perfume specialist in order to concoct the perfect pungent scent. He added, “She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents. She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter, and sweat.” Law also stated that he initially only dabbed himself with the perfume, but soon, he was completely sprayed down with it.

Firebrand is the first English-language film directed by Brazillian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, who added his two cents regarding Law’s on-set stench. Aïnouz said, “When he walked in on set it was just horrible.”

Firebrand follows the life of Catherine Parr, Henry VIII’s final wife before his death in 1547. In addition to Law, Firebrand stars Alicia Vikander, Sam Riley, Eddie Marsan, Simon Russell Beale, and Erin Doherty. The film is based on the book Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle, and the screenplay is penned by Jessica Ashworth and Henrietta Ashworth.

Firebrand is currently competing for the Palme d’Or, the most prestigious prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The film does not currently have a theatrical release date, but it seems likely that one will be announced soon.