Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ 1987 Wedding Dress Was Inspired By Princess Diana’s Gown

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 60-year-old actress spoke about her 36-year marriage to Brad Hall, and the dress she wore on their wedding day.

A Perfect Fit

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” host Kelly Ripa began. The show shared a photo of the couple’s wedding.

“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” Louis-Dreyfus replied. “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

“It’s a beautiful wedding photo,” Ripa said.

The couple first met while attending Northwestern University. Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s theater production in the early 1980s.

“There were a couple of moments, some of which I will not share,” the actress said about meeting her husband. “But I would say that I knew almost immediately. It’s really the truth.”

On June 25, 1987, the couple tied the knot in a church in Santa Barbara, California, where Hall was raised. His father was the minister.

They’ve collaborated on many projects since they got married. These include the NBC comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’, the early 2000s comedy show ‘Watching Ellie’ and a short film from 2012 called ‘Picture Paris’.

“He always appreciates the hard work but sometimes he’ll say… we are honest with one another so that if he doesn’t think it quite works or something, he’ll tell me why. And I’ll do the same with his work,” the actress shared on the show.

Coming Together

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017. She was supported by her close family and friends, who helped her get through the difficult time.

“You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends,” she shared with PEOPLE back in 2020.

She talked about her husband and sons as a support system. “It was like they had their hands underneath me holding me up,” she shared.

Reflecting on the past, the former Seinfeld star said that the experience brought her closer to her family.

“I think whenever a family goes through a crisis and comes out the other end, you’re bound to have an intimacy that, perhaps, wasn’t quite there like it was before,” she shared. “I mean, we were very close before, but I know how precious life is.”