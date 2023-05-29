Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Princess Diana Are Connected in Beautiful Way

If Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s wedding dress looks a little familiar, there’s a good reason. The Seinfeld star shared the inspiration behind her gown on Live with Kelly and Mark.

On Monday, Louis-Dreyfus joined hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to talk about her upcoming film, You Hurt My Feelings. However, they also ended up discussing her marriage to comedian Brad Hall.

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” Ripa pointed out, showing the audience a wedding photo from the couple’s special day in 1987.

“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” the Veep actress commented. “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Wedding Photo on Live

In her wedding photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is wearing a white ballgown with a wide skirt and huge, puffy sleeves. The overall aesthetic is similar to the iconic gown worn by Princess Di on her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 1981.

“It’s a beautiful wedding photo,” said Ripa.

According to People, Louis-Dreyfus met Brad Hall met as students at Northwestern University. Their wedding took place in Santa Barbara, California. The couple shares two children, 28-year-old Henry and 23-year-old Charlie.

The comedy power couple has worked together several times, most notably on Saturday Night Live.