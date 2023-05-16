Kaia Gerber is Successfully Following Cindy Crawford’s Footsteps

Cindy Crawford isn’t worried about how her daughter, Kaia Gerber, will handle skyrocketing to fame. She believes the 21-year-old has gotten an excellent example from her parents.

“I think that she kind of sees how my husband and I have dealt with it throughout the years,” the supermodel told People.

Like her mother, Kaia Gerber is thriving as a model for a variety of high-profile brands. She won Model of the Year at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, and has also made a foray into film. She’s dating Austin Butler, who rose to fame for his role as the King of Rock and Roll in Elvis.

Cindy Crawford Passes Along Her Wisdom to Her Daughter

As Kaia continues to climb the ladder, her mom’s biggest concern seems to be the ramifications of being famous in the digital era.

“It’s a much different landscape than it was kind of when I was her age,” Crawford admitted. “Like anything, there’s good and bad sides to it. The good thing is you have direct communication with your audience. The bad thing can be, it’s a lot of pressure and you see a lot of snarky comments on there.”

Still, the celebrity mom is confident in her daughter’s ability to navigate the world around her.

“I’m learning along with her about that stuff, but I feel like she seems like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance,” she said.

Kaia Gerber has learned a lot from Crawford. Earlier this year, she opened up to Elle about the best advice the iconic supermodel had given her at the beginning of her career.

“Be on time. Take the time to learn people’s names, and be nice to everyone. If you’re not grateful and happy to be there, there’s someone who would be,” Gerber repeated. “Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was.”

Kaia also threw in a piece of her mom’s great life advice, adding, “Another thing she told me is, ‘I wish I had written more down,’ because you think you’re going to remember these amazing moments forever, and one day, it’s hard to even know what shoot that was, where it happened, and when. And so I wrote it down; I journaled.”

