Kaley Cuoco Says She and Tom Pelphrey ‘Would Love’ to Work Together

Kaley Cuoco wants to work with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey! During the premiere of the Peacock series, the 37-year-old actress revealed to E! News that she is interested in collaborating with Pelphrey on a future project.

“We really do want to,” Cuoco shared. “It’ll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that.”

The renowned couple, who confirmed their relationship in May 2022, has been together for over a year. In March 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, into the world.

While insisting on incorporating her pregnancy into her new Peacock series, Cuoco hinted that baby Matilda could have a future in acting.

The series was filmed during the fifth and sixth months of Cuoco’s pregnancy, and she revealed that the production team didn’t alter the character due to her pregnancy.

During filming, Matilda made her “in utero” acting debut by delivering a powerful kick that surprised Cuoco’s co-star, Ever Carradine. “I don’t know how she won’t [become an actress]. The child already thinks she’s the star of everything,” Cuoco shared with the magazine. “It’s in her genes.”

At the premiere of Based on a True Story, Cuoco discussed having her pregnancy documented on television. “It’s kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever,” she stated.

“Obviously, it was the first time I’d ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me,” she went on. “I’ve been working a long time, and it’s rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast.”