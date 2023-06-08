Kaley Cuoco Says She Is Done Filming Sex Scenes

Kaley Cuoco didn’t let her pregnancy hold her back while filming Peacock’s Based on a True Story. However, there’s one thing she wouldn’t do.

During the comedy-thriller’s sex scenes, the star stepped back and let a stunt double take over.

“I don’t roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff,” she said, according to USA Today. “I’m past that. I’m not doing that anymore.”

Cuoco then compared on-screen sexual intimacy to any other physical activity that a performer might not feel up to the task of filming.

“You think that Chris Messina played tennis? Please! He was terrible! That’s his double,” she said.

The star added that, due to her pregnancy, she had to sit out more than just the steamy parts, especially as she neared the end of her term.

“I had to be on my feet a lot. It was a lot,” she recalled. “And by the end, I was nine months pregnant. So the fight scene at the end near the grave — the fantasy — a lot of that was done by my double because it was like I was literally about to give birth, like any second.”

Despite this, the Big Bang Theory alum described the experience as an overall positive one. Plus, she noted that being pregnant on set had its perks.

“I remember one of our producers and our showrunner was like, ‘You need to eat more.'” she said. “And I was like, ‘I have never heard that before!’ So I’m like, ‘Sure! Happy to!’ It was freeing.”

She continued, “You’ve seen every part of my life − good and bad − in front of everyone. And so it was kind of cool to show this too. Why not? Why not just own it and wear short shirts and let my stomach hang out? I did the swimsuit scene, and I did all these different things, and it felt right. And I’m very proud of it, and I hope it inspires other women to be like, ‘It’s fine. We can still do it all.'”

Earlier this month, Kaley Cuoco recounted how she threw the producers of Based on a True Story quite the IRL plot twist when she announced that she was expecting. In a conversation with Emmy Magazine, she said that she started by suggesting that her character be rewritten as a mom-to-be. The 37-year-old said that the team was confused until they realized what she was hinting at.

“They were looking at me, and I’m smiling, and they all went, ‘Oh, my God, are you pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.'”

Cuoco and her husband, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed baby Matilda into the world on March 30.