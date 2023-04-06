Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Matilda

New mom Kaley Cuoco has been posting pictures of baby Matilda on social media, and they’re just too cute!

The Big Bang Theory actress and partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child into the world on March 30, and they’ve been gushing over their little girl ever since.

In a recent Instagram story, Cuoco showed off her adorable daughter wrapped in a pink blanket with a look of wonder on her face. She added a greeting to her followers on Matilda’s behalf with a sticker that said, “Oh Hello.”

Baby Matilda Is Already Melting Hearts

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Though only a week old, baby Matilda has already staked her claim on her dad’s heart! Kaley Cuoco shared a sweet moment between father and daughter a few days ago. In the photo, Pelphrey is laying back with his child sleeping peacefully on his chest. Proud mom Kaley added a sticker to the image that said “Daddy’s Girl.”

According to People, the new father is embracing his role in Matilda’s life. Sources say that he’s “amazing with the baby.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

It looks like Cuoco’s other children— aka, her dogs— are also warming up to the newest member of their household. In another adorable photo on her Instagram story, the Flight Attendant actress holds baby Matilda on her lap while one of her four-legged friends watches from a cozy perch on the back of the couch. The image is captioned “Matilda’s Girl Gang.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

When it comes to motherhood, Kaley Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight that she’d be relying on her instincts rather than any type of parenting manual.

“I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she said. “All the ways I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process.”

From the looks of it, Cuoco is certainly off to a good start!

