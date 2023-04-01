Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey! The actress shared on Instagram that her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born on Thursday. Cuoco’s post included several adorable photos of the baby girl as both parents cradled the newborn.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

Pelphrey also went on to share photos of Matilda, writing in his Instagram, “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.” -Rumi. My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️ 🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌”

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed in October of last year that the couple was expecting. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote ion her social media accounts. “… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

Back in May ahead of the baby announcement, Cuoco appeared to confirm her relationship with The Outer Range actor by sharing several photos of them on Instagram. Before that in September 2021, she announced her separation from her former husband, Karl Cook, whom she wed in June 2018. Prior to Cook, she was married to Ryan Sweeting, a tennis player, from 2013 to 2016.

In July of last year, she wrote a tribute to Pelphrey for his birthday, saying, “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”

“It’s a crazy time for them, but they’re truly so excited. Kaley knows this is the right person. She can’t wait to become a mother. They’ve had so much love and support since the announcement,” She revaeld to Entertainment Tonight at the time of her pregnancy announcement.