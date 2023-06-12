Kanye West Celebrates His Birthday With Sushi Served on Bodies of Nude Women

It looks like the theme of Kanye West’s 46th was “birthday suits.” The rapper has received some criticism online for serving NSFW sushi on naked models at his party.

Page Six tells us that the rapper utilized the Japanese practice of nyotaimori to present sushi rolls and sashimi to his star-studded guest list. This was a particularly awkward choice considering that two of the party’s attendees were his partner, Bianca Censori, and his 9-year-old daughter, North.

Other guests included The Little Mermaid actress Chlöe Bailey and musician Ty Dolla $ign. The rapper, who has collaborated with West on several tracks, posted some snapshots from the get-together on Instagram.

Twitter Is Not Impressed by Kanye’s Sushi Models

Many Twitter users responded to photos and clips from the party, saying that the Graduation rapper’s sushi presentation was “misogynistic.” Others said that it was just plain strange.

“wtf… he’s getting weirder and weirder each day,” wrote one commenter.

Despite the online controversy, Kanye West’s birthday party seems to have offered his blended family an opportunity to bond with one another. Censori was spotted holding hands with North as they entered the venue, according to images obtained by Page Six. Later, the three were seen having a great time while West’s song “Off the Grid” played.

Ye, as the rapper renamed himself, symbolically married Bianca Censori in Beverly Hills at the beginning of this year. While the two are not legally bound, since they didn’t file a marriage certificate, they are wearing wedding rings.

Censori is more than West’s romantic partner; she’s also an architect for his clothing brand, Yeezy. Before the two became an item, the musician was linked to model Julia Fox, who has since opened up about her decision to end that relationship.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she explained. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it.”