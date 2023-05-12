Kate Bosworth has closed the chapter on her divorce and is ready to move forward.

The 40-year-old had some wise words about dealing with the end of a relationship when she recently appeared on the The Drew Barrymore Show. When Barrymore pointed out that Bosworth doesn’t “give up on things,” the Force of Nature actress replied that there are times when “letting go” is the answer.

Videos by Rare

Speaking of her 2021 divorce from director Michael Polish, she explained, “I think that for someone who really doesn’t want to fail at things and who wants to be so determined and disciplined, the idea of failing a marriage was so heartbreaking.”

She continued, “It’s still hard. It’s still hard to think about. But ultimately, that experience — the process of understanding that to me it became not a failure but it became the completion of a chapter and understanding that that’s really what life is.” She added, “This is going to sound really esoteric, but if life is the book, then how beautiful to have chapters? How beautiful to have pages? And so, I’m really grateful for that.”

Kate Bosworth’s Fiancé Is Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Boyfriend

Kate Bosworth and Drew Barrymore spent some time discussing their mutual connection to actor Justin Long, who just announced his engagement to Bosworth. According to People, Barrymore and Long dated from 2007-2010, and remain good friends.

The 50 First Dates actress had nothing but wonderful things to say about the newly engaged couple’s relationship, calling them “incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal,” and the “ultimate couple you root for.”

Last September, Justin Long had appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. Kate Bosworth told her host that she had encouraged him to accept the invitation, and Barrymore recalled that she had even received flowers from her.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Bosworth also described a unique detail about her own family dynamic, which has left her more open-minded to remaining friends with exes.

“My mom was married once before, my aunt was married before,” she explained, “Big celebrations are spent with ex-husbands coming to the celebration still. We have pictures up of ex-husbands in the house.”

“I feel like love— to me, the heart can expand. I feel like if you really lean into the expansiveness of love, and that includes friendships, it’s only for the better,” said Bosworth. “Any time I’ve closed my heart down because of ego or whatever it hasn’t made me feel good and I want to move to the warmth. I want to stay in the warmth.”

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were recently spotted at Rothy’s sustainable shoe store to celebrate Earth Day. It was their first appearance in public since announcing their engagement.

