Kate Middleton’s Coronation Attire to Make Her Stand Out from the Rest of The Crowd

With King Charles’s coronation only days away, there’s one question everyone is asking. What is Kate Middleton going to wear?

Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph, predicted to People that the Princess of Wales is sure to turn heads with her ensemble.

“I think Kate will wear something thoughtful that will in some way show her loyalty to King Charles,” she said. “She will recognize this as a huge moment, and I think we’ll see something that sets her apart from the crowd.”

Holt also explained that the coronation will place Kate in uncharted territory, which could give her a chance to spread her wings. She’ll be the first Princess of Wales to attend a coronation since 1902, giving her an opportunity to set the standard for the century.

“It’s quite nice for her in a way that she can really make this her own, as every time she’s on a tour, either the Queen or Diana has been there before — and there’s an expectation,” Holt said.

Princess Kate’s Coronation Look May Break With Tradition

Prince William and Princess Kate at the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

While Kate Middleton has given very few hints as to her ensemble for the occasion, British Fashion Council member Josh Birch Jones believes that many royals will be sporting “modernized” outfits.

“With the decision to hold a more relaxed coronation, expect to see a more modern gown for this historical moment,” Birch told Page Six, speaking of Queen Consort Camilla.

Of Princess Kate, he added, “All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach.”

He continued, “Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

According to The Times (via Hello!), there is one tradition in particular that Kate is expected to buck. Instead of wearing a tiara, the Princess of Wales might opt for a floral crown or headpiece. This Morning host Alison Hammond also confirmed that there would be “a hint of blue” in her look, based on a conversation with Middleton during her Birmingham visit.