Katy Perry Booed on ‘American Idol’ Due to Controversial Critique

Katy Perry can’t take a break. During Monday’s episode of American Idol, the 38-year-old was called out by the rowdy crowd, once again. While providing her critique of performer Nutsa, the audience audibly expressed their disapproval with boos. Nutsa, a 25-year-old singer from Tbilisi, Georgia, had given an energetic performance of “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals as part of the show’s Top 26 competition in Hawaii.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry told the contestant. “Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

At Perry’s suggestion, the crowd went on to boo the singer, as fell judge Lionel Richie replied to the crowd saying, “Whoa, hostility!” Luke Bryan went on to poke fun at Perry, saying, “Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed.”

Nutsa Performs “Paris (Ooh La La)”

Despite the audience’s reaction, Perry remained unfazed and proceeded to offer an explanation for her comment.

“OK, first time in six seasons, woo hoo!” she stated, “But what I’m saying is that, I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I’d love to see that, and I think America might too.”

Nutsa agreed with Perry’s suggestion, vowing to deliver more heartfelt performances in the future.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katy Perry shared new insight about the decision to expand the Top 24 to a Top 26 for the current season of the show. “More new talent is born every day and it’s 26 because we literally could not pare it down,” Perry stated. “We added two more because we were like, asking all the producers, ‘Is this OK? Is this like, can we really do this? I know you guys have done this for 21 seasons, but we have really good talent. We can’t send these people home.'”

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.