Keanu Reeves Accidentally ‘Cut A Gentleman’s Head Open’ While Filming a Stunt For John Wick: Chapter 4

We all know that stunts in movies are choreographed with precision. Some actors have their stunt doubles step in while others like to have a hand in the action depicted on screen. Occasionally, accidents happen.

Misadventures

Keanu Reeves did an interview with ComicBook.com about his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4. He shared details about some mishaps that occurred on set while filming a stunt.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once — I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f—ing sucked, excuse my language,” the actor shared.

“But other than that — oh, one guy got hit by a car,” he continued, “He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

“You do have to take care” — “But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other. So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!,’ he quipped.

Let’s Get Physical

The John Wick films are known to be heavily physical projects. Actress Halle Bailey actually broke three of her ribs while she trained for 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

In an interview with Total Film in January, Reeves shared that the work he did for John Wick: Chapter 4 had the greatest physical impact on him than any other project.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” he stated. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

He also improved his stunt driving skills for the film. “We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”