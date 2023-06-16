Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Don’t Want To Renew Their Wedding Vows: ‘Kiss of Death’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos believe vows shouldn’t be renewed! During the recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple and co-hosts unveiled their decision to forgo vow renewals despite their 25 years of marriage.

“We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” Ripa said saying that the “kiss of death” should come with “divorce papers.”

“I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce,” she went on to add. “It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along… I know what we should do!’ “

Consuelo went on to agree saying that the decision to get married again comes after the husband has “messed up” within the marriage. “And I’m not talking about ‘leaved the toilet seat up,’ he stated. “I’m talking about messed up!”

Executive producer Michael Gelman playfully poked at them, jokingly asking the duo if they would consider orchestrating a televised vow renewal. To which they both responded, “Noooooo.”

Having exchanged vows on May 1, 1996, Ripa and Consuelos have been happily married for 27 years.

Their paths first crossed while working together on the soap opera All My Children, portraying the characters Hayley and Mateo, who shared an on-screen romance. Their real-life love story began to bloom, and soon after, they eloped in Las Vegas.

The couple has not only achieved remarkable personal success but has also raised a loving family, including their children, Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20, and Lola, 21. In April, the dynamic duo united their talents to become official co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark, stepping in after Ryan Seacrest’s departure from the long-running ABC syndicated daytime show, where he had partnered with Ripa for six seasons.