Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Take a Vow of Chastity Ahead of Co-Hosting ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa has revealed that she will not be mixing business with pleasure when it comes to co-hosting Live! with husband Mark Consuelos.

Earlier this week, the television personality shared her thoughts on ABC’s decision to part ways with GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who are romantically involved. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ripa told Watch What Happens Live that she wouldn’t be making the same mistake as the news anchors while working with her husband.

“Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we’ll be working together,” said the Live! host. “Because I know how ABC does not like that. TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side.”

The Live! Co-Hosts Will Be Keeping Things Professional

This news probably comes as a relief to the television network, considering how openly the married couple has discussed their sex life in the past. Us Weekly tells us that the celebrity duo has admitted to getting physical in some unexpected places— including on the set of All My Children, where they met as co-stars.

According to TMZ, ABC’s case against Holmes and Robach was about more than just their romantic relationship. In fact, when the couple first revealed that they were together, the network supported their decision. However, the co-hosts were investigated at the tail end of 2022 on the grounds that some of their behavior may have violated company policy. This included their demeanor toward each other on set as well as their failure to come forward about the nature of their relationship in a timely manner.

While a full-on vow of chastity is probably more than ABC executives are expecting from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, we’ll assume that the couple knows what they’re doing. After all, they’ve been married since 1996!