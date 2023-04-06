Kelly Ripa Assures Viewers of a ‘Seamless’ Transition as Ryan Seacrest Hands Over Job to Mark Consuelos

After six years, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are parting ways. Luckily, her husband, Mark Consuelos, is available to fill in the gap.

Obviously, we’re talking about their relationship as co-hosts on Live with Kelly and Ryan! On February 16, Seacrest shared on Instagram that he would be leaving the talk show to focus on hosting American Idol in Los Angeles.

Videos by Rare

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” he wrote. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was mean to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”

Ryan Seacrest Departs Live with Kelly and Ryan

Starting April 17, Kelly Ripa will be co-hosting Live! with her husband, Mark Consuelos. While the couple is thrilled to be working together, Ripa told People that Seacrest would be missed.

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” she said. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

She also joked on Instagram that Seacrest’s departure meant that she and Consuelos were now “empty nesters.”

The sunny media personality has promised her fans that Live! will still be the same show they know and love.

“Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug,” she said.

In a more recent Instagram post, Ryan Seacrest wished his replacement all the best. “Can’t wait to watch you on Live as a fan,” the television host wrote to Consuelos, “Getting to wake up to you every morning is making countless dreams come true. Love ya, brother.”

Ryan Seacrest’s last day on Live with Kelly and Ryan will be April 13.