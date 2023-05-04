Kevin Costner Reportedly Leaving ‘Yellowstone’ After Season 5

There has been almost as much drama behind the scenes of Yellowstone as there is on the fictional Dutton ranch.

And the man who plays John Dutton, series star Kevin Costner, is leaving the program, as reported by ET Online.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Yes, Costner is out after continuously reported tiffs with series creator Taylor Sheridan, who writes and also occasionally acts on the smash hit from Paramount. The relationship between Costner and Sheridan is said to be “toxic,” as we relayed here.

Anyway, Yellowstone is currently in the middle of a highly dramatic Season 5, with the second half of the season due to be released this summer. After that, per reports, Costner is a goner.

Yellowstone Season 5

Sources close to production have told ET that Costner is not returning after Season 5.

Worse, the season hasn’t finished shooting, and it’s because of on-set drama, ET reported.

“My guess is the version of Yellowstone that we know right now, is probably going to end at the end of this season,” Matthew Belloni of Puck News told ET. “The negativity has gotten to the point where it’s going to be very difficult for (Costner) to come back to the show.”

There is still no update on when the current season will finish shooting in Montana, where the series is filmed. That has resulted in “confusion” and “frustration” for the rest of the cast and crew, ET noted.

So, is this the beginning of the end for Yellowstone? Perhaps. But it does seem to be the end of Costner in the award-winning role of John Dutton.