Kim Cattrall Had ‘Late-Blooming Sexuality’ Before She Found ‘Meaningful’ Love with Russell Thomas

At the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, Cattrall, 66, spoke her mind about love and romance during a live recording of the New York Times’ Modern Love podcast.

Finding Love

Via Access Hollywood

“I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality,” she shared about dating in her early 40s. “So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun.”

Sex and intimacy can change as we age, and actress Kim Cattrall knows this firsthand. Cattrall, who has been in a relationship with her partner Russell Thomas for seven years, recently opened up about how she feels about this topic.

“It’s asking for what you want. It’s showing what you want. Most men don’t have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they’re too nervous, too anxious, or they haven’t done their homework to find out what feels good,” she shared, adding that “Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it’s expressing something in a very intimate way.”

Keeping Love

PHOTO: GREGG DEGUIRE/FILMMAGIC

Learning to be vulnerable in her relationships allowed the actress to build a truly “meaningful” connection with Thomas. She put in the necessary effort to make their bond strong, and it paid off.

“It’s hard work. It’s not easy. People feel that it’s something that happens, and you’re lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity,” she said, saying that she’s willing to dedicate the time to make the relationship prosper.

“And you meet this person and the work is just begun but it’s not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive,” Cattrall added.