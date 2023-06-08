Kim Kardashian Says She’d Be Working At Macy’s If She Wasn’t Famous

Where would Kim Kardashian be right now if it wasn’t for Keeping Up with the Kardashians? The reality star has been wondering that herself.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim K got into an in-depth discussion on fame with ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick. While Kim’s daughter, North, was having fun putting prosthetic makeup on her mom, Disick posed an interesting question.

Kim Kardashian Imagines Life Without Reality Stardom

“So, what would your dream day be if nobody knew who you were?” he asked.

“Go on Melrose,” replied the reality star. “Go down Venice Beach. Just, like, rollerblade.”

On that train of thought, she continued, “I wonder what life would be like now if we didn’t take that road, and didn’t take that journey.” She added, “I’d be working at, like, Macy’s.”

Scott disagreed, saying that she would still probably own a business. He argued that the celebrity, who founded shapewear brand SKIMS, was “such an entrepreneur” even before becoming famous.

The television star then admitted that the topic of fame had been weighing on her mom, Kris Jenner, who dubbed herself the “Momager” since she took charge of her daughters’ public images. It seems that, lately, the matriarch of the family has been questioning whether she made the best choices for her kids.

“She’s been really sad, like, ‘What did I do?'” said Kardashian.

This isn’t the first time that Kim Kardashian has envisioned a life outside of the limelight. Last month, the businesswoman appeared at the Time 100 Summit to talk about her success. During that conversation, she mentioned that she could see herself quitting reality tv and pursuing a full-time career in law.

With some of the toughest tests already under her belt, Kardashian is well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming a lawyer. Will she actually give up the glitz and glamor of celebrity life once she passes the bar exam? We’ll just have to wait and see!

