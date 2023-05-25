Kim Kardashian Shares What She’s Looking for in a Man

When it comes to dating, Kim Kardashian knows what she wants.

On the season 3 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star got real about her requirements for her next beau. She’d even written them down.

“Number one, protect me,” Kardashian read aloud. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

She continued, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.”

In an aside, the SKIMS founder admitted that attractive teeth were especially important to her.

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons,” she said. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding.”

Kim Kardashian Is Looking for a Role Model for Her Sons

Other attributes Kardashian listed were, “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

However, Kim K made it clear that it’s not all about what she wants. The television personality also mentioned that her ideal boyfriend would need to get along with her loved ones, especially her four children. She’s looking for “someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to.”

She also noted that it wasn’t necessarily a dealbreaker if a man didn’t live up to every item on her list. For example, while she said she’d prefer a man who wasn’t balding, she was willing to make exceptions.

“I don’t know, if I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean,” Kardashian said. “But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t been in a relationship since her split from Pete Davidson in August of 2022. People tells us that their breakup caused her “a lot of guilt” because of the way that her ex-husband, Kanye West, treated the comedian. Throughout their relationship, the rapper publicly degraded Kim’s new boyfriend several times.

Despite her past, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she’s a “hopeless romantic” on an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. However, she added that she won’t be rushing into a new relationship anytime soon. Her kids and her career are keeping her busy enough for the moment!

“There is so much going on that I’m not lonely and I think that that is really important,” she concluded.