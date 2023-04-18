King Charles Extends ‘Peace Offering’ to Meghan By Including Her in Coronation Souvenir Program

Megan Markle won’t be attending King Charles’s May 6 coronation, but her photo will appear in the program.

Now available for purchase in the UK at the equivalent of $25, the 84-page coronation program contains information on the festivities as well as the royal family. It also includes a 2018 family portrait showing Prince Charles and Camilla holding their grandchildren, while royal couples William and Kate and Harry and Meghan stand behind them.

The picture was taken to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. People tells us that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, weren’t born yet.

Harry and Meghan Included In Coronation Program Photo

The New York Post reports that the inclusion of the birthday portrait has left the public with mixed feelings. On one hand, some believe that the image is a peace offering in response to tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals. On the other hand, some have pointed out that the outdated photo illustrates just how estranged the family members have become.

Even during the time that the photo was taken, the Daily Mail writes that there was bad blood boiling behind smiling faces. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were reportedly arguing at the time, while Prince Harry was getting frustrated at his family’s treatment of his wife.

While Meghan won’t be attending the ceremony, as the date clashes with Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, Harry will be visiting the UK to see his father crowned. However, he will be leaving directly after the ceremony. He is not expected to attend the other events surrounding the coronation, such as the concert at Windsor castle on the following day.

Earlier this month, the king expressed his disappointment that he wouldn’t be seeing his daughter-in-law or grandchildren at the coronation. Other family members reported relief that Prince Harry would be attending sans his wife.