Kourtney Kardashian Expecting Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

Videos by Rare

The 44-year-old announced on Friday during Travis Barker’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182 that she is pregnant with their first child. In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram by both of them, Kardashian can be seen wearing black attire, joyfully jumping up and down in the crowd at BMO Stadium.

She held up a sign with bold black letters that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” Barker appeared shocked on stage, while one of his Blink-182 bandmates exclaimed, “Someone’s having a baby!” Overwhelmed with emotion, the drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

In her Instagram Story, the reality star showed additional details about the special night. One post showed a special video that was recorded by her friend Simon Huck, which showed the moment Barker joined the TV star in the audience after the announcement.

In a subsequent post, Kardashian revealed the inspiration behind her sign—the music video for Blink-182’s popular song “All The Small Things” from 1999. She shared a section of the clip where a fan can be seen holding up a sign that also reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”\

She then shared a behind-the-scenes photo showing the process of creating the sign. The words “Travis” and “Pregnant” are partially written, and it appears that Kardashian herself was seated in front of the large sheet of paper.

Kardashian and Barker have a beautiful blended family with a total of six children. Kardashian is mom to Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 10, whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker, on the other hand, has three children from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The couple began dating in 2021 after years of friendship and quickly escalated as they got engaged in October of the same year. Kardashian shared the exciting news by posting several photos from Barker’s heartfelt beachside proposal, accompanied by the caption, “forever @travisbarker.”

Following an unofficial Las Vegas wedding in April 2022, where they didn’t obtain an official marriage license, Kardashian and Barker legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara. They then celebrated their union with a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22 of the same year.