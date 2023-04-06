Lady Gaga Teases Fans with Intense Harley Quinn Image as ‘Joker’ Sequel Production Wraps Up

Lady Gaga, aka Harley Quinn, shared a sneak peek of her new look for Joker: Folie à Deux.

As production wraps up for the much-anticipated sequel, the Born This Way singer posted a photo of herself in costume for her latest role. The image shows her in smeared makeup and a blunt, blonde bob. She captioned the post, “That’s a wrap” and signed it, “X, Harleen.” Many fans expressed their excitement in the comments.

Gaga Looks the Part in Her New Role

Joker (2019) was hailed as a critical success, collecting 11 Oscar nominations. The sequel is set to continue the story of Arthur Fleck, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising the titular role and Lady Gaga taking on the complicated part of his partner in crime.

While the film places some of DC’s most beloved villains front and center, Variety tells us that it won’t be considered part of the entertainment company’s cinematic universe. Rather, it will exist as its own entity apart from canon.

Few plot details have been revealed, but it has been confirmed that Joker 2 will be a musical— a departure from the style of the previous film. Indie Wire suggests that this development offers an excellent opportunity to showcase Gaga’s talents as an actress and singer.

This isn’t Lady Gaga’s first time on the big screen. The Grammy Award winner also starred in A Star Is Born (2018) as musician Ally Maine. The pop star received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in the role.

Zazie Beetz May Be Returning for Joker 2

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Those concerned that Harley Quinn will be replacing Arthur Fleck’s neighbor, Sophie, as the love interest in Joker 2 will be thrilled to hear that actress Zazie Beetz has plans to reprise her role. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s excited about the musical aspect of the project.

” I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy,” she said. “And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to be released in October 2024.

