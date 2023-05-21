Lady Gaga’s Latest TikTok Has Fans Convinced She’s Unrecognizable

Lady Gaga fans are claiming that they don’t recognize the singer in a recent TikTok video, and some are even saying that she looks more like Miley Cyrus!

In the clip, which was uploaded Wednesday, Lady Gaga dances to “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj while showing off a handful of cosmetic products from HausLabs.

“These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” she captioned. “@HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte),” the pop star added, referring to the nude matte lip she’s sporting in the video.

Many fans in the comments section felt that the actress didn’t look like herself. One comment read, “who is this??” Another user wrote, “this might not be lady gaga?? am i crazy.” A third said, “she looks like somebody who kinda looks like lady Gaga.”

Some commenters argued that Lady Gaga looked like someone else entirely. “My mind is fighting over deciding whether this is Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga,” one user stated.

Responding to previous comments, one fan pointed out that Lady Gaga had likely slimmed down for her latest film.

“She lost weight for her role in joker 2 and the video is mirrored, y’all are so quick to judge,” they wrote.

The A Star Is Born actress will be playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. According to Page Six, the musician chopped off her hair for the role.

Gaga recently shared a selfie to her Instagram in full Harley Quinn makeup, which she captioned “That’s a wrap.” She signed off, “X, Harleen,” referring to the classic villain’s full name. The image showed the Chromatica singer in dramatically smudged eyeliner and lipstick, wearing her hair in a blunt, platinum blonde bob.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to reach theaters in October 2024.

