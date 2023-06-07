Lainey Wilson Reveals She Kept Her Boyfriend A Secret For Over Two Years: “I Made That Boy Wait”

Country singer Lainey Wilson has been in a secret relationship for two and a half years, but it looks like she’s finally ready to take things public!

In May, the star showed off her boyfriend for the first time at the 2023 ACM Awards. Former NFL player Devlin “Duck” Hodges escorted her on the red carpet, wearing a feathered hat to match his date’s.

Wilson opened up about her relationship during an interview on the Katie & Company podcast, revealing that it’s been going on for some time.

Lainey Wilson Gives Us the Scoop on Her Secret Boyfriend

“Yeah, I keep it private…but I’ve kept him private for two and a half years now,” said the singer, via Whiskey Riff. “I made that boy wait!”

When asked how she kept her boyfriend under wraps for so long, Wilson replied, “I just kept it close to my chest, and I share a lot of my life with the world, and this was one thing that means a whole lot to me. I want to be very careful with it.”

However, the Bell Bottom Country singer said she knew when she was ready to take the next step.

“I did feel like, okay, this is time to share with the world…not too much. But I wanted to share with them my biggest cheerleader, my biggest champion.”

Lainey Wilson also appeared on The Bobby Bones Show to talk more about how her boyfriend has been in her corner while she prioritizes her career.

“He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he’s done that for himself,” she explained, via Country Now. “He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to L.A. Rams and did that now. But I’ll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I’m trying to do.”

As tight-lipped as Wilson has been about her relationship so far, many fans did begin to suspect something when she wore Hodges’s jersey during a performance in Pittsburgh.

“That kind of started a few rumors,” the country star admitted.

As for how Devlin Hodges got the nickname “Duck,” Wilson was more than happy to tell the story.

“His college football coach was like, ‘you’re one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck.’ And so him and the team just kind of started calling him Duck. Turns out he was also a duck hunter.”

Lainey Wilson is currently on tour with Luke Combs.

